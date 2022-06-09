The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #INFLATION: New figures by the Central Statistics Office has shown that Irish consumer prices increased by an average of 7.8% in the 12 months to May — the fastest pace in nearly 38 years — up from 7% in the year to April.

2. #HOT WATER: Only 59% of climate measures that were due to be completed between January and March were delivered on time, with the Department of the Environment reporting the worst completion rate of any department, according to a new government report.

3. #IRISH RAIL: Iarnród Éireann has urged the public to be vigilant at level crossings, after the company recorded a 74% rise in traffic incidents so far this year.

4. #HIGH STREET: Gardaí are investigating after the body of an elderly woman was found on High Street in Galway city this morning.

5. #RICHARD O’DONOGHUE: Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has rejected a claim by independent TD Richard O’Donoghue that Ryan had a state car bring his bike almost 200 kilometres to Limerick.