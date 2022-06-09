#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 9 June 2022
Advertisement

Cost-of-living crisis: CSO says inflation is now at a 38-year high

It’s the largest annual increase since 1984, with fuel costs again driving the price spikes.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 9 Jun 2022, 11:13 AM
1 hour ago 16,695 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5786365
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRISH CONSUMER PRICES increased by an average of 7.8% in the 12 months to May — the fastest pace in nearly 38 years — up from 7% in the year to April.

It’s the largest annual increase in the consumer price index since 1984 when annual inflation was marginally higher at 7.9%

Consumer price inflation has been rising at an annual pace of 5% or more since October 2021, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Soaring energy costs are driving the price rises with electricity now 41% higher than this time last year. Gas is 57% more expensive and solid fuels are up 26%.

The largest increase is seen in home heating oil which has more than doubled in cost, recording a 102% rise.

The annual change in transport costs reflects a rise in the cost of diesel (+41.6%), petrol (+25.9%), purchase of motor cars (+13.2%) and airfares (+45.4%) compared to May 2021.

The stats reveal that the only categories to show a drop in prices were miscellaneous goods and services (-1.8%) and education (-0.8%).

On a monthly basis, the cost of housing and amenities such as electricity, water and gas rose 3.7% since April. However, transport costs fell 1.7% – mainly due to lower air, bus and rail fares.

The price of groceries has also jumped significantly in the past year. The national average price for a loaf of sliced pan bread was up over 12 cent, while brown sliced pan was up more than 17 cent in the year.

A 500g packet of spaghetti is now 19 cent more expensive than last May. However, the average price for a 2.5kg bag of potatoes dropped by 28.5 cent.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Central Bank forecast in April that price growth would peak at an average of 7.7% during the second quarter of this year and remain above 7% in the third before declining to 5.1% in the final three months of 2022. 

The stats have been released as the European Central Bank is expected to announce the end date to its bond-buying stimulus today, as a prelude to hiking interest rates for the first time in over a decade.

Meanwhile, a new rate tax band of 30% is being considered to help with the rising cost of living.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie