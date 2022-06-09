Cost-of-living crisis: CSO says inflation is now at a 38-year high

IRISH CONSUMER PRICES increased by an average of 7.8% in the 12 months to May — the fastest pace in nearly 38 years — up from 7% in the year to April.

It’s the largest annual increase in the consumer price index since 1984 when annual inflation was marginally higher at 7.9%

Consumer price inflation has been rising at an annual pace of 5% or more since October 2021, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Soaring energy costs are driving the price rises with electricity now 41% higher than this time last year. Gas is 57% more expensive and solid fuels are up 26%.

The largest increase is seen in home heating oil which has more than doubled in cost, recording a 102% rise.

The annual change in transport costs reflects a rise in the cost of diesel (+41.6%), petrol (+25.9%), purchase of motor cars (+13.2%) and airfares (+45.4%) compared to May 2021.

The stats reveal that the only categories to show a drop in prices were miscellaneous goods and services (-1.8%) and education (-0.8%).

On a monthly basis, the cost of housing and amenities such as electricity, water and gas rose 3.7% since April. However, transport costs fell 1.7% – mainly due to lower air, bus and rail fares.

The price of groceries has also jumped significantly in the past year. The national average price for a loaf of sliced pan bread was up over 12 cent, while brown sliced pan was up more than 17 cent in the year.

A 500g packet of spaghetti is now 19 cent more expensive than last May. However, the average price for a 2.5kg bag of potatoes dropped by 28.5 cent.

The Central Bank forecast in April that price growth would peak at an average of 7.7% during the second quarter of this year and remain above 7% in the third before declining to 5.1% in the final three months of 2022.

The stats have been released as the European Central Bank is expected to announce the end date to its bond-buying stimulus today, as a prelude to hiking interest rates for the first time in over a decade.

Meanwhile, a new rate tax band of 30% is being considered to help with the rising cost of living.