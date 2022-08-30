The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #CORK: Two people have died and another has been injured in a collision involving a car transporter and three cars in Carrigaline, Co Cork this morning.
2. #BLACKOUTS: There is a similar risk of electricity blackouts in Ireland this year as there was last year, an Oireachtas committee has heard, adding that the squeeze on energy supplies across Europe, coupled with low wind, would be its biggest threat.
3. #RUSSIANS: A military operation is underway about 200km off the Cork coast as British and US forces monitor two Russian warships patrolling in the area.
4. #PAY TALKS: ICTU unions are to ballot members on a proposed 6.5% increase in public sector wages over two years that was finalised last night following “difficult” talks with the government.
5. #PAKISTAN: THE UN AND the Pakistani government launched an emergency appeal for €160 million today to help those hardest hit by the devastating floods in the country.
