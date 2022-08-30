Two dead after fatal collision involving car transporter in Co Cork

TWO PEOPLE HAVE died in a two-vehicle collision in Carrigaline, Co Cork, it is understood.

Emergency services and Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal collision, which is believed to have involved a car transporter.

Sources said that the transported overturned on the road, causing the accident.

The incident itself occurred on the N28 Ringaskiddy Road between Shannonpark and Shanbally Village in Cork.

Sources said that the Carrigaline and Crosshaven fire brigades are in attendance at the scene, alongside five ambulances that are currently on standby.

A Garda spokesperson said:

“Diversions are in place while the scene is being attended. No further details are available at this time.”

With reporting by Niall O’Connor

More as we get it…