Two dead after fatal collision involving car transporter in Co Cork

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Updated 22 minutes ago
TWO PEOPLE HAVE died in a two-vehicle collision in Carrigaline, Co Cork, it is understood.
Emergency services and Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal collision, which is believed to have involved a car transporter.
Sources said that the transported overturned on the road, causing the accident.
The incident itself occurred on the N28 Ringaskiddy Road between Shannonpark and Shanbally Village in Cork.
Sources said that the Carrigaline and Crosshaven fire brigades are in attendance at the scene, alongside five ambulances that are currently on standby.
A Garda spokesperson said:
“Diversions are in place while the scene is being attended. No further details are available at this time.”
With reporting by Niall O’Connor
More as we get it…
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (2)