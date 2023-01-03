Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 3 January 2023 Dublin: 13°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock.
300
0
19 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #WINTER SURGE: Hospitals continue to come under huge strain from the spread of respiratory infections, with a record 931 patients without a bed this morning.

2. #PROPERTY CRISIS: The average house price is now 7.7 times the average wage, according to a new report from MyHome.ie, shy of the 8.1 figure reached during the Celtic Tiger.

3. #KERRY: Six men appeared in court earlier this morning in connection with a stabbing incident at a Direct Provision centre over the weekend.

4. #OUTBREAK: The strength of the response by the gay community to mpox was key to bringing its spread under control, health experts have said. How Ireland tackled the virus is examined as part of a wider Noteworthy infection into reform of the health system.

5. #POPE EMERITUS: Queues of people snaked around St Peter’s Square in the Vatican for a second day as they wait to view the body of former pope Benedict XVI.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     