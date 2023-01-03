EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #WINTER SURGE: Hospitals continue to come under huge strain from the spread of respiratory infections, with a record 931 patients without a bed this morning.

Advertisement

2. #PROPERTY CRISIS: The average house price is now 7.7 times the average wage, according to a new report from MyHome.ie, shy of the 8.1 figure reached during the Celtic Tiger.

3. #KERRY: Six men appeared in court earlier this morning in connection with a stabbing incident at a Direct Provision centre over the weekend.

4. #OUTBREAK: The strength of the response by the gay community to mpox was key to bringing its spread under control, health experts have said. How Ireland tackled the virus is examined as part of a wider Noteworthy infection into reform of the health system.

5. #POPE EMERITUS: Queues of people snaked around St Peter’s Square in the Vatican for a second day as they wait to view the body of former pope Benedict XVI.