Tuesday 7 February 2023
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #TURKEY The death toll from a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and its multiple aftershocks rose to more than 5,000 today as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of collapsed buildings.

2. #BIDEN U2 frontman Bono is set to attend the US State of the Union address tonight. 

3. #UK London Met Police officer David Carrick has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 30 years and 239 days for attacking a dozen women over a 17-year period.

4. #DRONES Gardaí are “fully investigating” recent drone appearances at Dublin Airport, after three incidents within a few days have caused disruptions to thousands of passenger’s flights. 

5. #COURTS A man has been remanded in custody charged in connection with a ram raid at the Hugo Boss store on Dublin’s Grafton Street.

