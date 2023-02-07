EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TURKEY The death toll from a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and its multiple aftershocks rose to more than 5,000 today as more bodies were pulled from the rubble of collapsed buildings.

2. #BIDEN U2 frontman Bono is set to attend the US State of the Union address tonight.

3. #UK London Met Police officer David Carrick has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 30 years and 239 days for attacking a dozen women over a 17-year period.

4. #DRONES Gardaí are “fully investigating” recent drone appearances at Dublin Airport, after three incidents within a few days have caused disruptions to thousands of passenger’s flights.

5. #COURTS A man has been remanded in custody charged in connection with a ram raid at the Hugo Boss store on Dublin’s Grafton Street.