Met Police officer jailed for life for crimes including 24 counts of rape

METROPOLITAN POLICE OFFICER David Carrick has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 30 years and 239 days for attacking a dozen women over a 17-year period.

Disgraced Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick, 48, appeared today in the dock at Southwark Crown Court, wearing a dark suit, white shirt and tie.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb is sentencing him for 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape, against a dozen women over 17 years, in front of a packed courtroom at a hearing that will be televised.

Continuing her sentencing remarks, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told David Carrick he showed an “astonishing degree of moral corruption”.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said told David Carrick: “These women are not weak or ineffectual.

“They were victims of your criminal mindset.

“The malign influence of men like you in positions of power stands in the way of a revolution of women’s dignity.

“It is remarkable that with one woman being driven to report an allegation against you, despite your position and power, others felt able to act.

“Even today, courage calls to courage everywhere and its voice cannot be denied.”

The judge listed a number of key themes in Carrick’s offending, including asserting authority and enacting “extreme domination” over his victims.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb also highlighted the “reluctance of victims to report your offending” because of their knowledge of his “status as a police officer”.

Investigation to continue

After David Carrick was sentenced, Hertfordshire Police’s Detective Inspector Iain Moor said: “I am extremely relieved and pleased that as a result of the relentless hard work of my team and the courage of the victims in this case, that a serious and prolific sex offender is now going to be behind bars for a very long time.

“This has been a very long and challenging investigation and it is a testament to the bravery of the victims, who were prepared to relive their ordeals and face him in court, and my officers’ unwavering and dedicated pursuit for justice, that David Carrick has been handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 30 years.

“Our investigation does not stop here however, we have set up a special reporting portal to allow people to continue to share information about David Carrick with us.

“If anyone else thinks they have been a victim, we still want to hear from you and we will support you.

“As a serving police officer he has brought shame on the profession and was not fit to wear the uniform, but I hope that our determination to get justice for the victims in this case, will go some way to reassuring the public that nobody is above the law and we will bring people like David Carrick to justice.”

‘Scar on our police’

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has described the crimes of rapist Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick as a “scar on our police”, adding that: “It is vital we uncover how he was able to wear the uniform for so long.”

Following the sentencing of David Carrick, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “The crimes of David Carrick are a scar on our police, and it is only right that he now faces at least 30 years behind bars. I pay tribute to the brave women who have come forward to hold him to account for his vile abuse.

“It is vital we uncover how he was able to wear the uniform for so long, and I welcome the Angiolini Inquiry’s investigation into David Carrick’s criminal behaviour and the decision-making around his vetting.

“There is no place in our police for such heinous and predatory behaviour, and I look forward to receiving Lady Elish’s findings.”