EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #EVICTION BAN: Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has admitted that homelessness “could very possibly” increase following the decision to lift the eviction ban.
2. #BURKE: A number of members of the Burke family were forcibly removed from a courtroom by gardaí today after repeatedly interrupting a judgment being read out at the Court of Appeal.
3. #CASTLEBAR: A Mayo man has appeared before court charged with the murder of 82-year-old John Brogan.
4. #ABUSE: Education Minister Norma Foley has announced a scoping inquiry into allegations of historical sexual abuse at schools run by religious orders.
5. #FINGLAS: A Garda investigation has been launched following the discovery of skeletal remains in Finglas Village, Dublin yesterday afternoon.
