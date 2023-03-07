EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #EVICTION BAN: Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has admitted that homelessness “could very possibly” increase following the decision to lift the eviction ban.

2. #BURKE: A number of members of the Burke family were forcibly removed from a courtroom by gardaí today after repeatedly interrupting a judgment being read out at the Court of Appeal.

3. #CASTLEBAR: A Mayo man has appeared before court charged with the murder of 82-year-old John Brogan.

4. #ABUSE: Education Minister Norma Foley has announced a scoping inquiry into allegations of historical sexual abuse at schools run by religious orders.

5. #FINGLAS: A Garda investigation has been launched following the discovery of skeletal remains in Finglas Village, Dublin yesterday afternoon.