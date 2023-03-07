Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 7 March 2023 Dublin: 4°C
Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie File photo
# Dublin
Gardaí investigating after skeletal remains found in Finglas village
The remains were discovered at the N2 interchange in Finglas shortly after 3pm yesterday.
1.6k
0
17 minutes ago

A GARDA INVESTIGATION has been launched following the discovery of skeletal remains in Finglas Village, Dublin yesterday afternoon. 

The remains were discovered at the N2 interchange in Finglas shortly after 3pm. 

Gardaí have sealed off the area to allow for a technical examination. 

The Office of the State Pathologist has been requested to attend the scene. 

Gardaí said the outcome of the examinations will determine the course of the investigation. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     