Gardaí investigating after skeletal remains found in Finglas village

A GARDA INVESTIGATION has been launched following the discovery of skeletal remains in Finglas Village, Dublin yesterday afternoon.
The remains were discovered at the N2 interchange in Finglas shortly after 3pm.
Gardaí have sealed off the area to allow for a technical examination.
The Office of the State Pathologist has been requested to attend the scene.
Gardaí said the outcome of the examinations will determine the course of the investigation.
