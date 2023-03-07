Man charged after discovery of body with gunshot wounds in Castlebar

A MAN HAS been charged in connection with the discovery of the body of an elderly man at a house in Castlebar, Co. Mayo on Sunday.

The man, who was arrested yesterday, is due to appear before Castlebar District Court today.

The deceased man has been named locally as John Brogan, 83, from Pheasant Hill, Cloonkeen, Castlebar, Co Mayo.

His body was discovered when emergency services were called after reports of a fire at his home on the outskirts of Castlebar. He was found inside the residence after the blaze had been extinguished and it is understood he had been shot a number of times.

Gardaí had investigated him for a number of historic allegations of sexual abuse.

The Journal has learned that John Brogan, the deceased man, had been on trial last week for 20 charges related to child sexual abuse.

He was acquitted on four of those counts by direction of the trial judge and then acquitted by the jury on 16 of the charges. The alleged victim in that case was a woman who was a child at the time of the alleged abuse.

Separately, the deceased man was due to go on trial for 45 charges related to another alleged victim.

Contains reporting by Niall O’Connor and Rónán Duffy