One arrest made at Four Courts during dismissal of Enoch Burke appeal

A NUMBER OF members of the Burke family were forcibly removed from a courtroom by gardaí today after repeatedly interrupting a judgment being read out at the Court of Appeal.

Proceedings were suspended after six members of the Burke family interrupted Justice George Birmingham’s remarks leading up to the judgment. It was the second such interruption of the day, and Birmingham announced the judgment would therefore be delivered electronically.

Mr Justice Bermingham, Ms Justice Marie Whelan and Mr Justice John Edwards unanimously rejected the teacher’s appeal on all grounds.

The injunctions granted against him, which are to remain in place pending the determination of the action between the school and the Co Mayo native, were found to be have been validly made.

Justice Birmingham, who is President of the Court of Appeal, had told the hearing he was concerned that the hearing was “an exercise in creating soundbites”.

During today’s planned judgement, proceedings were interrupted after members of the Burke family interjected, accusing the judge of “bowing before the altar of transgenderism”.

Ms Martina Burke, Enoch Burke’s mother, also made remarks relating to judges’ pay.

A fracas ensued following the second such interruption, which led to all three justices vacating their seats, and a physical engagement between the Burke family and around a dozen gardaí which lasted for around 15 minutes.

Ammi Burke, a solicitor, was swiftly removed by gardaí, but a prolonged engagement between gardaí and the remaining family members resulted in in the courtroom being cleared, as members of the Burke family clung to courtroom furniture, and labelled gardaí a “disgrace”. Ultimately, one arrest was made pursuant to the incident.

There were unprecedented and chaotic scenes at the Court of Appeal as six members of the Burke family were forcibly removed from the courtroom by gardaí.



It came as the Court of Appeal dismissed Enoch Burke's challenges to court orders | Read more: https://t.co/qRYdku42sn pic.twitter.com/rKQvqQ8yHY — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 7, 2023

The five other members of the Burke family then left the grounds of the Four Courts on foot, and gave a press conference on the footpath outside.

The appeal related to a court order directing Burke to pay a €700 fine for every day he turned up at the school beyond 27 January.

Burke had been suspended from his post after he allegedly confronted the school principal at an event outside school hours and protested a school policy of addressing a student by their preferred pronouns.

After he continued to attend the school, the board of management obtained an injunction, which Burke then appealed.

Gardaí have since issued a statement regarding the incident, stating that they were called to the scene by the presiding judge.

The statement goes on to confirm that “a number of persons were removed from the court by An Garda Síochána”.

Gardaí said that “during the course of this removal, an incident occurred in which a female Garda was assaulted”.

“Subsequently, a male was arrested outside the Four Courts for public order offences and has been detained at Bridewell Garda station,” the statement concluded.

- With reporting by Press Association and Aodhán O’Faoláin