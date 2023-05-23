Advertisement

The 5 at 5
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #FLOATELS: Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has said that his department is considering using accommodation aboard barges or moored ships, also known as “floatels”, to house people seeking international protection.

2. #ELECTRICITY: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to go “beyond polite encouragement and cosy chats” to lower electricity prices for consumers.

3. #OSPREYS: The National Parks and Wildlife Service has announced that it is ready to move forward with the reintroduction of ospreys to Ireland this summer.

4. #DEATH: Disgraced entertainer and convicted sex offender Rolf Harris has died aged 93.

5. #MCCANN: Police have carried out new searches at a reservoir in Portugal connected to the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann.

Hayley Halpin
