Disgraced entertainer and convicted sex offender Rolf Harris dies aged 93

Disgraced entertainer and convicted sex offender Rolf Harris has died at the age of 93.

The Australian-born TV presenter was a family favourite for decades before being convicted of a string of indecent assaults in June 2014.

These included one on an eight-year-old autograph hunter, two on girls in their early teens and a catalogue of abuse against his daughter’s friend over 16 years.

A registrar at Maidenhead Town Hall confirmed his death to the PA news agency.

His case caused widespread revulsion in Britain, where his television programmes were watched by millions of children, and in his homeland.

It resulted in him being stripped of his CBE, an Order of the British Empire award, by Queen Elizabeth.