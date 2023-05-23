150 years after they became extinct in Ireland, ospreys to be reintroduced this summer

THE NATIONAL PARKS and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has announced that it is ready to move forward with the reintroduction of ospreys to Ireland this summer.

Ospreys are a fish-eating bird of prey that became extinct in Ireland 150 years ago.

The NPWS has researched and prepared for the potential reintroduction of these birds for a number of years and expects the arrival of the first 12 osprey chicks in July.

Several place names around Ireland, particularly in Munster, reference the bird.

Killarney National Park is home to a site known as Osprey Rock at Loch Léinn pointing to the bird’s history in Ireland, particularly close to rivers and lakes as it hunts for fish.

Tero Hakala An osprey rising from a lake after catching a fish, with wings spread wide Tero Hakala

The reintroduction programme aims to establish a viable, free ranging osprey population that eventually breeds in Ireland.

Commenting on the preparations for the chicks’ arrival, Minister of State with responsibility for Heritage, Malcolm Noonan said:

“The NPWS plans to bring 50-70 osprey chicks to Ireland from Norway over a five-year period. NPWS has drawn on international expertise and learning from around Europe and North America in the development of this programme.”

“In particular, the project has the direct involvement of colleagues from Norway and the UK, who are not only top osprey experts, but who have led and supported other key species-reintroduction programmes in Europe.”

“The NPWS has great expertise from its introduction of the white-tailed eagle and the same, highly experienced team will now put their knowledge to good use as we embark on the reintroduction of the osprey.”

White-tailed eagles were reintroduced to Ireland in 2007 with assistance from Norway, and there are now 12 breeding pairs here.

As part of a programme of events celebrating National Biodiversity Week, Minister Noonan visited some of the nesting platforms currently in place for migratory osprey who sometimes visit Ireland.

New nesting platforms are being erected in Ireland’s southeast, on a key migratory route for osprey between Northern Europe and Africa.

They will be in place and ready for the arrival of the chicks this summer.

NPWS Divisional Manager for the South West Division, Dr Philip Buckley, said:

“We are extremely grateful to the authorities and colleagues in Norway for supplying the young ospreys, and for their expertise which is enabling this landmark conservation programme to happen.”

“Likewise to the farmers and landowners involved and also to many others from Ireland, Northern Ireland, Britain, elsewhere in Europe and indeed internationally who are providing expertise or helping with this work; their help is critical and much appreciated.”

The female osprey typically lays two or three eggs at 1-3 day intervals in the second half of April and incubates them for 37 days per egg.

The most important habitat requirement for ospreys is the presence of large watercourses such as rivers, lakes or coastal areas. This ensures an ample supply of medium sized fish near the water surface for them to eat.