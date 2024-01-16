EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #TIPPERARY: Protesters in Roscrea have been criticised after scuffles outside Racket Hall left children arriving to receive shelter distressed.
2. #BLANCHARDSTOWN: A man accused of attacking gunman Tristan Sherry in a Dublin restaurant where he suffered fatal injuries on Christmas Eve has been further remanded in custody pending the preparation of a book of evidence.
3. #RENAMING THE PAIRC: The grandson of Pádraig Ó Caoimh is amongst those who have spoken out against a proposal to rename Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh “Supervalu Páirc”.
4. #JOE DRENNAN: A man described in court as “a danger to the community” was refused bail today, after he was charged with causing the death of journalism student Joe Drennan in a hit-and-run collision.
5. #GAZA: Israel has pummelled southern Gaza today, killing dozens, even as authorities announced the winding down of the intense phase of the conflict that has inflamed tensions across the Middle East.
