Advertisement
GOOD EVENING

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

0
560
51 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOSPITAL: The Government has approved an additional €500 million in funding for developing the new National Children’s Hospital, bringing the total cost to more than €2 billion. 

2. #WATERFORD: Gardaí have begun questioning a woman arrested at the scene of the discovery of the body of a six-year-old boy last week. 

3. #M&S: Marks and Spencer is to close its Drogheda store, cutting 57 jobs in the process.

4. #GAZA: Minister Simon Coveney has accused Israel of “behaving like a rogue state” as Benjamin Netanyahu’s government presses ahead with plans for a major offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza.

5. #RYANAIR: Ryanair has cancelled all flights to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, scheduled in March and April, citing high terminal costs.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags