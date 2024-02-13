EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOSPITAL: The Government has approved an additional €500 million in funding for developing the new National Children’s Hospital, bringing the total cost to more than €2 billion.

2. #WATERFORD: Gardaí have begun questioning a woman arrested at the scene of the discovery of the body of a six-year-old boy last week.

3. #M&S: Marks and Spencer is to close its Drogheda store, cutting 57 jobs in the process.

4. #GAZA: Minister Simon Coveney has accused Israel of “behaving like a rogue state” as Benjamin Netanyahu’s government presses ahead with plans for a major offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza.

5. #RYANAIR: Ryanair has cancelled all flights to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, scheduled in March and April, citing high terminal costs.