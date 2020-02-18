The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS Emergency services were on hand to meet a Ryanair plane that had just returned to Dublin from Poland last night after two passengers had fallen ill mid-flight.

2. #COALITION Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said he doesn’t feel there are sufficient numbers for a “stable government” of left-leaning coalition partners.

3. #THE PAST Minister for Education Joe McHugh announced today that arrangements will be put in place to give history a special core status on the Junior Cycle.

4. #RENTS Students at University College Dublin this morning organised a rally calling on the college to reverse an increase in on-campus rents.

5. #LABOUR TD Alan Kelly said it is time for the Labour party to “go back to basics” as he formally launched his leadership bid today following the resignation of Brendan Howlin.