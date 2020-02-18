This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ged Nash TD decides not to contest for the Labour leadership

Labour TD Alan Kelly will today formally launch his leadership bid at noon today.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 10:14 AM
15 minutes ago 915 Views 6 Comments
Labour Party TD for Louth and East Meath Ged Nash.
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

LABOUR’S LOUTH TD Ged Nash has said he will not be contesting the Labour leadership contest. 

Nash said this morning it has been a “difficult decision” but he felt he needed to focus his energies on being a Dáil representative. 

The TD had lost his seat in the 2016 general election but regained his seat again 10 days ago. 

Labour TD Alan Kelly will today formally launch his leadership bid after the party confirmed yesterday that he would be a candidate.

Nash’s decision not to contest for the leadership increases the likelihood that Dublin Bay North TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin would seek a nomination. Nash and Ó Ríordáin were both senators until their re-election to the Dáil earlier this month and were seen as unlikely to run against one another. 

Nash confirmed on Twitter that he would not be seeking his party’s leadership and speaking to LMFM this morning, he added that wanted to “focus entirely” on his duty to his constituents. 

“I don’t believe they’d be compromised, but they may very well be diluted, and that is my fear, as I say. It took four years to regain the trust and confidence of the people whose trust and confidence I lost in the 2016 election and it is no small thing to be able to command that trust and confidence again. And there was a lot of hard work and that trust I think has been rebuilt. I don’t want in any way to undermine that,” he said. 

In a statement, Nash added that Drogheda is his hometown and that it is “at present faced with a particular set of complex challenges”.

The deputy said that he has had “huge encouragement” to run but he made the decision not to run after “a lot of consultation”. 

The vacancy in the party leadership has come about after Brendan Howlin announced last week he was stepping down following the party’s poor performance in the general election. 

Asked today if the party needs a period of rediscovery, Nash acknowledged that the party “has made a number of mistakes”. 

I’m very clear on what our party should stand for, and the values that it should represent. And we should make no apologies about being the party of working people for working people, and the party of public services and the people who will always defend that.

“And I think now, given how crowded and fragmented the Dáil is, there is a very big challenge for the party to assert that identity again, and we need to be absolutely clear about who we are,” he added.

Rónán Duffy
