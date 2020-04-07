The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WELFARE: Over 850,000 people are now claiming unemployment benefits due to the coronavirus crisis.

2. #STAY AT HOME: The Taoiseach has appealed to the public not to travel during the Easter period.

3. #FIFA: Prosecutors have tabled fresh allegations of bribes being paid to FIFA executive committee members to vote for Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup.

4. #RELEASED: Cardinal George Pell was released from prison today, hours after Australia’s High Court quashed his conviction for child sex abuse.

5. #ON TRIAL: A mother is to stand trial accused of the attempted murder of her two sons at her home in the east of the country.

