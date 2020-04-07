This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 7 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 7 Apr 2020, 4:55 PM
2 hours ago 5,019 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5069201
Image: Shutterstock/Ksenia Raykova
Image: Shutterstock/Ksenia Raykova

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #WELFARE: Over 850,000 people are now claiming unemployment benefits due to the coronavirus crisis.

2. #STAY AT HOME: The Taoiseach has appealed to the public not to travel during the Easter period.

3. #FIFA: Prosecutors have tabled fresh allegations of bribes being paid to FIFA executive committee members to vote for Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup.

4. #RELEASED: Cardinal George Pell was released from prison today, hours after Australia’s High Court quashed his conviction for child sex abuse.

5. #ON TRIAL: A mother is to stand trial accused of the attempted murder of her two sons at her home in the east of the country.

Comments are closed for legal reasons. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie