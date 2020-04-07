Taoiseach appeals to members of the public not to travel to holiday homes this Easter weekend

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has pleaded with the public not to visit caravan parks and holiday homes this Easter weekend as warmer weather is set to last into Monday.

Current measures in place to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus involve people staying at home unless they must leave for essential services like groceries, for essential care, or for a brief spell of exercise within 2km from their home.

But fears have begun to surface that some may take advantage of the good weather and flout the measures.

Varadkar made an appeal on Twitter this afternoon, telling the public that flattening the curve will only happen if people follow the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team and stay at home.

Please do not visit a holiday home or caravan park this Easter weekend. The spread of the virus is slowing but people travelling could give it a boost - spreading it and seeding it in areas unaffected so far. Stay at home and #FlattenTheCurve — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) April 7, 2020

“Please do not visit a holiday home or caravan park this Easter weekend,” he said.

“The spread of the virus is slowing but people travelling could give it a boost – spreading it and seeding it in areas unaffected so far. Stay at home and #FlattenTheCurve”

Across the Irish Sea, Britain has introduced similar stay-at-home measures but some failed to abide by them when they travelled to a Welsh tourist hotspot two weeks ago.

Extra garda patrols are also in force throughout the country, carrying out checkpoints and advising passengers to return home if their reason for being outdoors is deemed unnecessary.

Met Éireann has forecast sunny skies for the coming days as well as temperatures as high as 18 degrees lasting into the weekend.

Varadkar is just one of a number of politicians to voice their concern ahead of the long weekend, with party colleague Hildegarde Naughton also taking to twitter.

I would ask everyone with a holiday home in the West of Ireland NOT to travel to it this Easter weekend. You may be asymptomatic with Covid-19 and spread the infection without knowing it. Our medics don't need added pressure.#coronavirus #COVID19 @SimonHarrisTD @HSELive — Hildegarde Naughton (@1Hildegarde) April 7, 2020

She urged anyone with a holiday home in the west of Ireland not to travel this weekend.

“You may be asymptomatic with Covid-19 and spread the infection without knowing it,” she said.