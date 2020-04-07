This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Taoiseach appeals to members of the public not to travel to holiday homes this Easter weekend

Some fear the long weekend and milder weather would draw people out of their homes.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 7 Apr 2020, 2:49 PM
1 hour ago 27,358 Views 95 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5069003
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has pleaded with the public not to visit caravan parks and holiday homes this Easter weekend as warmer weather is set to last into Monday. 

Current measures in place to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus involve people staying at home unless they must leave for essential services like groceries, for essential care, or for a brief spell of exercise within 2km from their home. 

But fears have begun to surface that some may take advantage of the good weather and flout the measures.

Varadkar made an appeal on Twitter this afternoon, telling the public that flattening the curve will only happen if people follow the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team and stay at home. 

“Please do not visit a holiday home or caravan park this Easter weekend,” he said.

“The spread of the virus is slowing but people travelling could give it a boost – spreading it and seeding it in areas unaffected so far. Stay at home and #FlattenTheCurve”

Across the Irish Sea, Britain has introduced similar stay-at-home measures but some failed to abide by them when they travelled to a Welsh tourist hotspot two weeks ago.

Extra garda patrols are also in force throughout the country, carrying out checkpoints and advising passengers to return home if their reason for being outdoors is deemed unnecessary.

Met Éireann has forecast sunny skies for the coming days as well as temperatures as high as 18 degrees lasting into the weekend. 

Varadkar is just one of a number of politicians to voice their concern ahead of the long weekend, with party colleague Hildegarde Naughton also taking to twitter. 

She urged anyone with a holiday home in the west of Ireland not to travel this weekend. 

“You may be asymptomatic with Covid-19 and spread the infection without knowing it,” she said.

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

