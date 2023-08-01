EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MONAGHAN The two teenage girls who died after a fatal road crash in Co Monaghan yesterday evening have been named locally.

2. #MET ÉIREANN Provisional data from the forecaster shows that last month was Ireland’s wettest July on record.

3. #NIGER Irish official have said they are continuing to monitor the worsening situation in Niger after a coup there and have advised Irish nationals in the country to register with the embassy in Nigeria.

4. #NEXT ELECTION Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said “there’s a very good chance” that the current coalition Government will be re-elected.

5. #BARBENHEIMER Internet memes referencing the films Barbie and Oppenheimer have sparked anger online in Japan, the only country to ever have been attacked in wartime with nuclear weapons.