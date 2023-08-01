LAST MONTH WAS Ireland’s wettest July on record, according to provisional data from Met Éireann.

The forecaster said July of this year had more than four times the amount of rain observed in July 2022 and more than twice that observed in July 2021.

The provisional data shows that Ireland had 217% of its 1981 to 2010 long-term average (LTA) rainfall in July 2023.

The previous wettest July on record was 2008 with 202% of the long-term average rainfall.

Over the past 12 months, Met Éireann said, Ireland had its wettest October on record in 2022, its wettest March on record earlier this year and now its wettest July on record.

In July, 17 of Ireland’s primary weather stations had over 200% of their LTA, with 12 stations having their wettest July on record this year.

The Phoenix Park in Dublin recorded 149.1mm of rainfall last month, Athenry in Co Galway recorded 224.1 mm of rainfall last month and Malin Head in Co Donegal recorded 192.6mm of rainfall last month.

Knock Airport in Co Mayo observed 37 consecutive rain days (0.2mm of rainfall or more), ending on 23 July.

There was also up to 15 consecutive wet days (1mm or more of rainfall) at Dunsany in Co Meath, Malin Head in Co Donegal and Claremorris in Co Mayo.

Provisionally, the highest daily rainfall total for July 2023 from Met Éireann’s 25 primary weather stations was 41.6mm at Dunsany on 22 July, followed closely by 41.2mm at Oak Park, Co Carlow on 10 July.

Provisionally, from Met Éireann’s automatic weather stations, Raphoe in Co Donegal had 76.4mm of rainfall on 22 July. The highest daily total from the previous wettest July was 68.5mm at Caherkirby in Co Cork.

“July 2023 saw Atlantic low pressure systems dominating in a mostly westerly or cyclonic airflow,” Met Éireann said.

“Ireland lay on the cooler northern side of the North Atlantic jet stream for most of the month, which was relatively strong for the time of year. Numerous active weather fronts crossed the country along with periods of intense, sometimes thundery, convective rainfall,” the forecaster said.

According to Met Éireann’s latest monthly forecast, the North Atlantic jet stream is forecast to remain south of the country, “meaning its likely low pressure systems with associated active weather fronts” will continue to dominate Ireland’s weather.