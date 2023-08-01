Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 1 August 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
# What the fliuch
Last month was Ireland's wettest July on record
July of this year had more than four times the amount of rain observed in July 2022, provisional data shows.
2.2k
10
31 minutes ago

LAST MONTH WAS Ireland’s wettest July on record, according to provisional data from Met Éireann. 

The forecaster said July of this year had more than four times the amount of rain observed in July 2022 and more than twice that observed in July 2021. 

The provisional data shows that Ireland had 217% of its 1981 to 2010 long-term average (LTA) rainfall in July 2023. 

The previous wettest July on record was 2008 with 202% of the long-term average rainfall. 

Over the past 12 months, Met Éireann said, Ireland had its wettest October on record in 2022, its wettest March on record earlier this year and now its wettest July on record. 

In July, 17 of Ireland’s primary weather stations had over 200% of their LTA, with 12 stations having their wettest July on record this year.

The Phoenix Park in Dublin recorded 149.1mm of rainfall last month, Athenry in Co Galway recorded 224.1 mm of rainfall last month and Malin Head in Co Donegal recorded 192.6mm of rainfall last month. 

Knock Airport in Co Mayo observed 37 consecutive rain days (0.2mm of rainfall or more), ending on 23 July. 

There was also up to 15 consecutive wet days (1mm or more of rainfall) at Dunsany in Co Meath, Malin Head in Co Donegal and Claremorris in Co Mayo. 

Provisionally, the highest daily rainfall total for July 2023 from Met Éireann’s 25 primary weather stations was 41.6mm at Dunsany on 22 July, followed closely by 41.2mm at Oak Park, Co Carlow on 10 July. 

Provisionally, from Met Éireann’s automatic weather stations, Raphoe in Co Donegal had 76.4mm of rainfall on 22 July. The highest daily total from the previous wettest July was 68.5mm at Caherkirby in Co Cork. 

“July 2023 saw Atlantic low pressure systems dominating in a mostly westerly or cyclonic airflow,” Met Éireann said. 

“Ireland lay on the cooler northern side of the North Atlantic jet stream for most of the month, which was relatively strong for the time of year. Numerous active weather fronts crossed the country along with periods of intense, sometimes thundery, convective rainfall,” the forecaster said.

According to Met Éireann’s latest monthly forecast, the North Atlantic jet stream is forecast to remain south of the country, “meaning its likely low pressure systems with associated active weather fronts” will continue to dominate Ireland’s weather. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
10
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     