Monaghan debs tragedy: Two teenagers killed in crash are named locally

THE TWO TEENAGE girls who died after a fatal road crash in Co Monaghan yesterday evening have been named locally.

The crash occurred yesterday at 6.45pm on the N54 at Legnakelly when four teenagers were being driven to a Debs ball.

Kiea McCann, aged 17, and Dlava Mohamed, aged 16, were fatally injured and a post-mortem will take place later today.

Three other people were in the vehicle and have been hospitalised with their injuries.

A female teenager aged 18 is in a critical condition in Cavan General Hospital and a male teenager, also aged 18, is in the same hospital receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 60-year-old man, is in a critical condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

In a statement today, Largy College said its community is in “deep shock” following the incident.

“It is with profound sadness and grief that we have learned about the devastating accident that resulted in the untimely and tragic loss of two cherished members of our school community,” principal Sharon Magennis said.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends who have tragically lost loved ones. The other individuals involved in the accident also remain in our thoughts and prayers at this time,” Magennis said.

The Largy College principal added that the school’s “priority now is the wellbeing and welfare of the students, parents and staff at this difficult time” and said that a critical incident team has met to coordinate a response and enact the critical incident plan.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys, who is a TD for the Cavan-Monaghan constituency, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the incident was “an unimaginable tragedy” and said her thoughts and prayers are with the families of all involved.

Humphrys also said that Clones Youth Centre is providing support and that she expects that Largy College and Cavan-Monaghan Education and Training Board will be supporting students and families in the coming days and weeks.

Elsewhere, Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan-Monaghan Brendan Smyth told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny that the incident happened on a busy road that always has a heavy volume of traffic.

Smyth added that he understands the National Educational Psychological Service will be providing support.

Gardaí in Monaghan are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N54 between Clones and Smithborough yesterday evening between 6.15pm and 7pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.