Tuesday 2 August 2022
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…

By TheJournal.ie team Tuesday 2 Aug 2022, 4:58 PM
44 minutes ago 808 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5831332
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #PELOSI: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan despite warnings from China that the United States would “pay the price” if she visited the disputed territory.

2. #SABINA: Politicians said questions still remain over Sabina Higgins’ Ukraine letter after a statement from Michael D Higgins yesterday reiterated the president’s stance on the conflict. 

3. #FRAUD: “Significant increases” have continued in rates of online fraud in the first half of this year, according to new garda crime statistics. 

4. #AL-QAEDA: US President Joe Biden says “justice has been delivered” as he confirmed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan.

5. #GRAIN: The first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since Russia’s invasion has run into bad weather in the Black Sea and is set to arrive later than scheduled in Istanbul, a Turkish official said.

About the author:

About the author
TheJournal.ie team

