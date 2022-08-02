The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #PELOSI: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan despite warnings from China that the United States would “pay the price” if she visited the disputed territory.
2. #SABINA: Politicians said questions still remain over Sabina Higgins’ Ukraine letter after a statement from Michael D Higgins yesterday reiterated the president’s stance on the conflict.
3. #FRAUD: “Significant increases” have continued in rates of online fraud in the first half of this year, according to new garda crime statistics.
4. #AL-QAEDA: US President Joe Biden says “justice has been delivered” as he confirmed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a US drone strike in Afghanistan.
5. #GRAIN: The first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since Russia’s invasion has run into bad weather in the Black Sea and is set to arrive later than scheduled in Istanbul, a Turkish official said.
