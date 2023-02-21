EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

#COSTOFLIVING New measures were agreed by Cabinet today, including a once-off €100 child benefit payment and a €200 lump sum for social welfare recipients.

#COURTS Mary Lou McDonald’s husband is taking legal action against former cabinet minister Shane Ross and a publishing company.

#BALLYFERMOT Two gardaí came under attack when they got out of their patrol car to help a woman who was allegedly struck by a motorcyclist taking part in a post funeral demonstration in Ballyfermot yesterday, The Journal has learned.

#RUSSIANINVASION Russia is suspending its participation in the last remaining arms control treaty between it and the US, the world’s two main nuclear powers.

#SNP Scottish leadership hopeful Kate Forbes said she is still running “at the moment”, as she came under sustained fire for her religious beliefs and comments on same sex marriage.