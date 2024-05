EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #PROTEST: The Dáil was suspended briefly after a group of protesters in the public gallery interrupted statements on Palestine to call for sanctions to be imposed on Israel.

2. #GAZA: The UN Security Council is convening an emergency meeting today over an Israeli strike that killed dozens of people in a refugee camp Rafah.

3.#MARIAN AGRIOS: A Fine Gael local election candidate suspended her campaign and asked people not to vote for her after a news report claimed she received money and work to her home in exchange for withdrawing a planning objection to a housing development.

4. #COURT TV: Supreme Court hearings are set to be broadcast before the end of the year as part of a pilot project.

5. #STEPHEN TERMINI: A youth awaiting trial after US tourist Stephen Termini suffered “five life-threatening injuries” in Dublin repeatedly broke bail conditions barring him from the vicinity of the assault.