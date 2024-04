EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #MAYO CRASH The funerals of Una Bowden and her daughters Ciara, 14, and Saoirse, 10, have taken place. They died when the car they were in collided with a lorry in the Castlegar area.

Advertisement

2. #TAIWAN At least nine people have been killed and more than 800 have been injured after Taiwan experienced its most powerful earthquake in recent history.

3. #GAZA The UN Human Rights Council is set to consider a draft resolution on Friday calling for an arms embargo on Israel, citing the “plausible risk of genocide in Gaza”.

4. #TRAIN A proposal to stop direct train services between Dublin and Wexford and instead make passengers change along the line has been labelled “short-sighted” by a Government party senator.

5. #MEASLES Two more measles cases have been confirmed in Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases so far this year to 11.