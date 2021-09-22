The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SCHOOLS: Ninety new outbreaks of Covid have been detected in schools across the country.

2. #STREETS AHEAD: Dublin City Council has received 7,000 submissions around its traffic-free streets initiative.

3. #LYRA: Police in the North have arrested two more men over the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

4. #GOOD FRIDAY: Joe Biden stressed the importance of protecting the peace process in Northern Ireland and downplayed prospects of brokering a post-Brexit trade deal with Boris Johnson during a meeting in the White House.

5. #CAREFUL NOW: The dangers of fireworks use has been highlighted with a new campaign.