Ninety new Covid outbreaks reported in schools in space of a week

THE HEALTH PROTECTION Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has reported 90 new outbreaks of Covid in schools across the country.

Data from the week ending 18 September was released from the body today which shows that the outbreaks resulted in 412 confirmed cases of the disease.

Seventy-eight of these clusters occurred in primary education, with 11 in post-primary and one in a special education school.

Yesterday, Education Minister Norma Foley faced questions from TDs and senators during an appearance at the Oireachtas Education Committee.

Some opposition politicians were critical of what they labelled “confusing” guidance for when pupils are designated as close contacts and when they should go to school.

It comes as thousands of pupils were forced to stay at home since the return of schools after being identified as close contacts of a confirmed Covid-19 case.

Away from schools, the HPSC data reported that a total of 198 outbreaks were recorded between 12-18 September. Just one of these outbreaks was traced to a social event, the HPSC report says.

Other notable places for outbreaks include: