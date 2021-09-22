#Open journalism No news is bad news

Ninety new Covid outbreaks reported in schools in space of a week

The figures were released today.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 22 Sep 2021, 1:09 PM
THE HEALTH PROTECTION Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has reported 90 new outbreaks of Covid in schools across the country. 

Data from the week ending 18 September was released from the body today which shows that the outbreaks resulted in 412 confirmed cases of the disease. 

Seventy-eight of these clusters occurred in primary education, with 11 in post-primary and one in a special education school.

Yesterday, Education Minister Norma Foley faced questions from TDs and senators during an appearance at the Oireachtas Education Committee.

Some opposition politicians were critical of what they labelled “confusing” guidance for when pupils are designated as close contacts and when they should go to school.

It comes as thousands of pupils were forced to stay at home since the return of schools after being identified as close contacts of a confirmed Covid-19 case.

Away from schools, the HPSC data reported that a total of 198 outbreaks were recorded between 12-18 September. Just one of these outbreaks was traced to a social event, the HPSC report says.

Other notable places for outbreaks include:

  • Four new nursing home outbreaks were reported with 49 confirmed linked cases;
  • Two new community hospital/long-term care facility outbreak were reported with 25 confirmed linked cases;
  • There were four new acute hospital outbreaks reported with 17 confirmed linked cases;
  • Thirteen workplace outbreaks were reported with 37 confirmed linked cases; including three in the construction sector, one in food production and processing and eight in other workplace types.

