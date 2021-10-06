The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #SLÁINTECARE: The most senior civil servant in the Department of Health has rejected any suggestion that there is a “vast conspiracy” to block the introduction of universal healthcare in Ireland.
2. #APOLOGY: The Minister for Justice has publicly apologised to the family of the late Dara Quigley, who died after nude images of her were leaked by a member of the gardaí.
3. #WEATHER: It’s set to be another wet few days for the western half of the country, with rainfall warnings issued for seven counties.
4. #CORK: A Cork Fianna Fáil TD has threatened to leave the party saying he was “misled” by government officials over allocations in the National Development Plan.
5. #RUSSIA: Russia has reported a record high number of daily coronavirus deaths today, with 929 deaths.
