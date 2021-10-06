#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 6 October 2021
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 6 Oct 2021, 4:45 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Dasha Petrenko
Image: Shutterstock/Dasha Petrenko

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SLÁINTECARE: The most senior civil servant in the Department of Health has rejected any suggestion that there is a “vast conspiracy” to block the introduction of universal healthcare in Ireland.

2. #APOLOGY: The Minister for Justice has publicly apologised to the family of the late Dara Quigley, who died after nude images of her were leaked by a member of the gardaí.

3. #WEATHER: It’s set to be another wet few days for the western half of the country, with rainfall warnings issued for seven counties. 

4. #CORK: A Cork Fianna Fáil TD has threatened to leave the party saying he was “misled” by government officials over allocations in the National Development Plan.

5. #RUSSIA: Russia has reported a record high number of daily coronavirus deaths today, with 929 deaths.

Hayley Halpin
