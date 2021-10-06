#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 6 October 2021
Advertisement

Cork TD threatens to quit Fianna Fáil claiming he was 'lied to' over NDP road plans

James O’Connor has told local radio that “if commitments made to me are not fulfilled” he will consider leaving the party.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 6 Oct 2021, 12:05 PM
1 hour ago 9,562 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5566624
Fianna Fáil TD James O'Connor.
Image: Twitter
Fianna Fáil TD James O'Connor.
Fianna Fáil TD James O'Connor.
Image: Twitter

A CORK FIANNA Fáil TD has threatened to leave the party saying he was “misled” by government officials over allocations in the National Development Plan (NDP). 

Cork East deputy James O’Connor has told local radio that “if commitments made to me are not fulfilled” he will consider leaving the party. 

O’Connor says he was told in “good faith” that €54 million for a relief road at Castlemartyr and Killeagh would be provided for in the NDP but this did not materialise. 

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103′s Cork Today Show, O’Connor says he feels he was “lied to” by “a multitude of colleagues” but that it “would be unfair to lay the blame at anyone’s feet”. 

There has been anger in east Cork since the announcement of the NDP on Monday, with particular focus on the absence of plans for the Killeagh/Castlemartyr N25 bypass road and an upgrade of the R624 Fota road. 

O’Connor said funding for the two roads was “one of the most important issues in this constituency” and that he has sought a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin over the issue. 

Martin has said that if other projects are delayed then the money could be invested into other projects and he mentioned the Castlemartyr bypass.

“I would like to say that I will continue to fight for this project to be included in the National Development Plan, and I will not relent until I get a commitment from governments that this project will be supported,” O’Connor told the programme. 

I have asked for a meeting with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the Minister of Transport. I have yet to receive an official reply responding to that request and if I do not receive any information on that in the next number of days I will be looking at a number of options, including resigning the whip of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In a Facebook post yesterday, independent councillor from Youghal Mary Linehan Foley said she was “beyond disappointed and upset” that there were no road commitments for the area.

“It is incredibly disappointing that East Cork appears to be left behind once again. I am hurt that the government does not appear to be giving East Cork the projects which are so vital to its development and sustainability,” the councillor said.

Speaking today, O’Connor said he has been “fighting the good fight” and that he was “hurt” by the actions of some local councillors who have used the NDP announcement “as a stick to beat me”. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie