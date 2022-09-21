The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #RUSSIA: Vladimir Putin has accused the West of attempting to destroy Russia as he announced “partial” conscription across the country.
2. #ENERGY: Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has accused Sinn Féin of “following the Tory government approach” in advocating for an energy price cap.
3. #DRIVERS: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the recent announcement that government ministers would be driven by a pool of Garda drivers was necessary to protect senior ministers from attack.
4. #WESTMEATH: A woman in her 40s has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two children following a car fire in Co Westmeath on 9 September.
5. #RETRIAL: A US judge has set the date for a retrial of a daughter and father, who are accused of murdering Limerick man Jason Corbett in 2015.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS