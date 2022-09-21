The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #RUSSIA: Vladimir Putin has accused the West of attempting to destroy Russia as he announced “partial” conscription across the country.

2. #ENERGY: Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has accused Sinn Féin of “following the Tory government approach” in advocating for an energy price cap.

3. #DRIVERS: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the recent announcement that government ministers would be driven by a pool of Garda drivers was necessary to protect senior ministers from attack.

4. #WESTMEATH: A woman in her 40s has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two children following a car fire in Co Westmeath on 9 September.

5. #RETRIAL: A US judge has set the date for a retrial of a daughter and father, who are accused of murdering Limerick man Jason Corbett in 2015.