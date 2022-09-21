Jason Corbett killing: Judge sets June 2023 date for retrial of Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens

A US JUDGE has set the date for a retrial of a daughter and father, who are accused of murdering Limerick man Jason Corbett in 2015.

This will be the second time that Molly Corbett, Jason Corbett’s wife, and Thomas Martens will face second-degree murder charges in Jason Corbett’s death.

The North Carolina Court of Appeals had previously overturned their convictions in 2020, and the North Carolina Supreme Court upheld that ruling last year, sending the case back to Davidson Superior Court for a retrial.

It has been more than a year since Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens were released on bond, pending trial, and there has only been one other hearing, held in March, concerning the case.

Advertisement

Jason Corbett’s family has strongly advocated for a new trial date to be set.

“We have been left completely in the dark,” Marilyn Corbett, Jason’s sister, recently told the Irish Independent. “We don’t know what is happening.”

Today, Tracey Corbett Lynch, her husband, David Lynch, and Jason’s 16-year-old daughter, Sarah Corbett, attended the hearing. Jason’s 18-year-old son, Jack Corbett, did not attend.

As of this week, no pre-trial motions have been filed. The only thing that has been filed is a gag order issued by Judge David Hall, a Forsyth Superior Court judge assigned to the case, that prohibits prosecutors, criminal defense attorneys, law-enforcement officers and any other stakeholder from making public comments about the case.

Hall reiterated that gag order today, saying that if he hears of any violations, he will hold a contempt hearing.

Hall has set some other procedural hearings in November and January and ordered that any pre-trial motions will be heard on 12 June.