Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 21 September 2022
Advertisement

Jason Corbett killing: Judge sets June 2023 date for retrial of Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens

The new trial is set to begin on 26 June 2023.

By Michael Hewlett Wednesday 21 Sep 2022, 4:27 PM
4 minutes ago 3,989 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5872311
File image of Jason Corbett.
Image: Facebook
File image of Jason Corbett.
File image of Jason Corbett.
Image: Facebook

A US JUDGE has set the date for a retrial of a daughter and father, who are accused of murdering Limerick man Jason Corbett in 2015.

This will be the second time that Molly Corbett, Jason Corbett’s wife, and Thomas Martens will face second-degree murder charges in Jason Corbett’s death.

The North Carolina Court of Appeals had previously overturned their convictions in 2020, and the North Carolina Supreme Court upheld that ruling last year, sending the case back to Davidson Superior Court for a retrial.

It has been more than a year since Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens were released on bond, pending trial, and there has only been one other hearing, held in March, concerning the case.

Jason Corbett’s family has strongly advocated for a new trial date to be set.

“We have been left completely in the dark,” Marilyn Corbett, Jason’s sister, recently told the Irish Independent. “We don’t know what is happening.”

Today, Tracey Corbett Lynch, her husband, David Lynch, and Jason’s 16-year-old daughter, Sarah Corbett, attended the hearing. Jason’s 18-year-old son, Jack Corbett, did not attend.

As of this week, no pre-trial motions have been filed. The only thing that has been filed is a gag order issued by Judge David Hall, a Forsyth Superior Court judge assigned to the case, that prohibits prosecutors, criminal defense attorneys, law-enforcement officers and any other stakeholder from making public comments about the case.

Hall reiterated that gag order today, saying that if he hears of any violations, he will hold a contempt hearing.

Hall has set some other procedural hearings in November and January and ordered that any pre-trial motions will be heard on 12 June.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Michael Hewlett

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie