Wednesday 5 October 2022
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

By Jane Moore Wednesday 5 Oct 2022, 4:50 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRALEE: A man in his 40s has died in an alleged stabbing at a funeral in Tralee, County Kerry.

2. #UKRAINE WAR: The family of an Irish man who was killed while fighting in the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine have said they are “deeply saddened at his death”, but “enormously proud of his courage and determination”.

3. #HEALTH COMMITTEE: The Chief Officer of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board told TDs and senators this morning that the total cost of the project will likely exceed €1.43 billion by its 2024 completion date.

4. #PAY AS YOU GO: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that the supports provided to pay-as-you-go utility customers in Budget 2023 would prevent them from being cut off over the winter.

5. #TORY CONFERENCE: British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ first speech as leader to the Conservative Party conference was momentarily disrupted by protesters holding a banner reading “Who voted for this?”.

