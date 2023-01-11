EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #FLIGHTS: Airports across the US experienced a turbulent morning after flights were stopped from departing due to a glitch with the Federal Aviation Administration’s computer system.

2. #SKELETON: The Hunterian Museum at the Royal College of Surgeons of England has decided to stop displaying the skeleton of a 7 foot 7 Irishman when the museum reopens next month.

3. #TRIAL: A “curious development” in the trial of Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch, who denies murdering Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel, has seen a document disclosed to the defence, the Special Criminal Court heard this morning.

4. #MCDONALD: Sinn Féin has withdrawn from roundtable talks with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly over the Northern Ireland Protocol, after party leader Mary Lou McDonald was “excluded” from attending the meeting today.

5. #PARIS: An attacker stabbed six people at the busy Gare du Nord station in Paris this morning before being shot and apprehended by police, authorities said.