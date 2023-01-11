Several wounded in knife attack at Gare du Nord train station in Paris

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
SEVERAL PEOPLE WERE wounded by a man wielding a knife at the busy Gare du Nord station in Paris, French police sources said.
The man was arrested by police at the station, which serves as a hub for trains to London and northern Europe, after they opened fire and wounded him, said a police source, who asked not to be named.
This breaking news article will be updated.
