Wednesday 11 January 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Christophe Michel Gare du Nord - file image.
# Paris
Several wounded in knife attack at Gare du Nord train station in Paris
The man was arrested after police opened fire and wounded him, a source said.
22 minutes ago

SEVERAL PEOPLE WERE wounded by a man wielding a knife at the busy Gare du Nord station in Paris, French police sources said.

The man was arrested by police at the station, which serves as a hub for trains to London and northern Europe, after they opened fire and wounded him, said a police source, who asked not to be named.

This breaking news article will be updated. 

– © AFP 2023

AFP
