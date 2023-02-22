EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SOCIAL DEMOCRATS: Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall have announced they are stepping down as co-leaders of the Social Democrats.

Advertisement

2. #TECH LAYOFFS: Google is to cut 240 employees from its Irish workforce.

3. #NORTH FACE: A Grafton Street shop manager called for urgent garda action after her shop was struck for the fourth time since December.

4. #REDRESS: The Government has been accused of “doublespeak” and “hypocrisy” in relation to its redress scheme for survivors of mother and baby homes.

5. #NI PROTOCOL: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to be “resolute” in defending Northern Ireland as he seeks a deal to rewrite the terms of its post-Brexit arrangements.