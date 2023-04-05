EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the day’s biggest news stories.

1. #EVICTION BAN Father Peter McVerry has apologised to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar over his recent claims that he had overruled Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien on the eviction ban.

Advertisement

2.#NOTICES TO QUITE Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said he rejects any suggestion that Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) notice to quit figures were delayed until after the ending of the eviction ban was announced last month.

3. #COURTS A jury has failed to agree verdicts in a rape trial involving three young men who say they had consensual sex with a teenage girl in a car six years ago.

4. #DEFENCE FORCES The external oversight body tasked with driving necessary cultural change within the Defence Forces is to be chaired by Professor Brian MacCraith, who also chaired the taskforce on Covid-19 vaccination and was President of DCU.

5. #LIMERICK Gardaí investigating the violent death of a woman in Limerick yesterday are looking to trace a man seen entering a shop with a bandaged hand before washing his hands in the store.