Peter McVerry issues apology over claim Taoiseach overruled minister on eviction ban

FATHER PETER MCVERRY has apologised to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar over his recent claims that he had overruled Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien on the eviction ban.

Earlier this week, McVerry had said that O’Brien had sought to keep the ban in place but had been overruled by the Taoiseach, which had been refuted by both O’Brien and Varadkar in recent days.

A spokesperson for the Taoiseach previously described the claim as “100% incorrect”.

Speaking to The Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s RedFM, McVerry said that he wanted to “put an end to this” as it had become a distraction from the issues caused by the ending of the eviction ban.

McVerry said that his source of information may have been incorrect and apologised to Varadkar.

“The phrase I was given was that the Taoiseach had overridden the Minister. In light of the Taoiseach’s denial, which I accept as true, I believe that that phrase was unfortunate and inaccurate, suggesting as it does a conflict or dispute between the Taoiseach and the Minister,” McVerry said.

“Whatever the circumstances leading up to the decision to end the ban, which are now irrelevant as the decision has been made, I accept that the Minister along with the rest of the Cabinet and the Taoiseach, made the decision together to end the ban.”

When asked if it was both a clarification and an apology, McVerry said that it was.

He had previously labelled the decision to end the eviction ban as the “most controversial and, I think, the worst decision the Government has made in its lifetime”.

While the row was ongoing, the Residential Tenancies Board published figures that show that more than 4,300 notices to quit were served by landlords to tenants in the last three months of 2022.

The figures show that there were 4,392 notices to quit in the last three months of 2022. Over half of these (58%) were due to landlords selling up and taking their property off the rental market.

Overall last year, there were 11,863 notices to quit issued by landlords, with the vast majority being issued in the last six months of the year.