EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TIPPERARY: The two grandparents and three-year-old grandson who died in a road crash in Co Tipperary have been named locally.

2. #NEW TDS: Ireland is to get 14 additional TDs, bringing the total figure to 174, following a review of Dáil and European Parliament constituency boundaries.

3. #WHERE DO YOU LIVE NOW: The Dáil constituencies are to see a massive overhaul, with four new constituencies to be created. Here’s what Ireland will look like at the next election. 

4. #CAO: Leaving Cert 2023 students are finding out today what third-level offers will come from the grades and subsequent ‘points’ they received for this year’s exams.

5. #HEALTH INSURANCE: VHI has announced that it is to increase health insurance prices by 7% from the start of October.

