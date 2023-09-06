Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #TROUBLES: The Taoiseach has said the government is “seriously considering taking a case to the European Court on Human Rights” over the controversial Troubles Legacy Bill.
2. #BUDGET 2024: A report by the Fiscal Council has said that a large package in this year’s budget would be a mistake.
3. #FOUNTAINSTOWN: A post mortem is due to be carried out today on the eight-year-old girl who died in a drowning off a Co Cork beach.
4. #DONETSK: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said a Russian strike on a market in east Ukraine had killed more than a dozen people and wounded more.
5. #SLOW DOWN: Speed limits are set to be reduced on many Irish roads under new plans being developed by Government.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site