EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #TROUBLES: The Taoiseach has said the government is “seriously considering taking a case to the European Court on Human Rights” over the controversial Troubles Legacy Bill.

2. #BUDGET 2024: A report by the Fiscal Council has said that a large package in this year’s budget would be a mistake

3. #FOUNTAINSTOWN: A post mortem is due to be carried out today on the eight-year-old girl who died in a drowning off a Co Cork beach.

4. #DONETSK: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said a Russian strike on a market in east Ukraine had killed more than a dozen people and wounded more.

5. #SLOW DOWN: Speed limits are set to be reduced on many Irish roads under new plans being developed by Government.

Jane Moore
