EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #UKRAINE: Russia has accused Ukraine of shooting down a military transport plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

2. #RTÉ: An independent report into the multimillion-euro losses incurred by RTÉ Toy Show the musical is due to be published tomorrow. 

3. #POWER OUTAGES: Around 19,000 homes, businesses and farms around the country are without power today in the wake of Storms Isha and Jocelyn.

4. #MURDER: Two people are in garda custody in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Anthony Dempsey whose body was found in a flat in Coleraine Street in Dublin on 12 September 2022.

5. #PUBLIC TRANSPORT: Commuters on some public transport routes will see increases in fares this year, the National Transport Authority has announced. 

