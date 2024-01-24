No record of RTÉ board approving Toy Show musical, report finds

AN INDEPENDENT REPORT into the multimillion-Euro losses incurred by RTÉ Toy Show the musical is due to be published tomorrow.

It is understood the report carried out by Grant Thornton finds that there is no written record for its approval, according to the national broadcaster.

RTÉ’s Toy Show The Musical recorded a loss of €2.2 million after selling just 11,044 tickets. The musical was based on the annual Late Late Toy Show and was billed as one girl’s own Toy Show adventure.

Advertisement

An independent report into the musical was ordered during the controversy around financial mismanagement which engulfed the broadcaster last year.

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Arts Catherine Martin has received the report and is giving it consideration.

“I am not commenting on it further until RTE publishes the report themselves and I expect that in the coming days.”

She said there is has been a slight delay in her receiving the report on the Toy Show The Musical report.

“But there was a matter of going through due process, I believe was due to the delays but I have one and I expect the other in the coming weeks.

Read Next Related Reads Donohoe reiterates that €40m additional funding conditional on RTÉ reforms being implemented RTÉ spends nearly €500,000 on reviews into Ryan Tubridy's salary and Toy Show the Musical Ryan Tubridy tells Oireachtas committee he had 'nothing to do' with Toy Show The Musical

“It’s quite a detailed report and I am going through that now and I won’t comment on it until RTE publishes their own report.”

A breakdown of costs associated with the musical, which was spearheaded by RTÉ’s Director of Strategy Rory Coveney, shows that almost half of the cost went towards hiring the Convention Centre venue, and “showrunning costs”.

Just over half a million was spent on creative team and management costs, while €369,853 went on rehearsal costs. €156,020 was spent on “marketing and press”.

RTÉ had defended the production, with director of strategy Rory Coveney stating in December that while he was disappointed with ticket sales for the show, he hoped it would be a “longer term investment”.