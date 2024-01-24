29,000 properties without power in wake of Storms Isha and Jocelyn

LAST UPDATE | 12 minutes ago
AROUND 29,000 HOMES, businesses and farms around the country are without power this morning in the wake of Storms Isha and Jocelyn.
Some ESB customers were still powerless after Storm Isha hit Ireland over the weekend, with more facing outages due to Storm Jocelyn rolling in yesterday.
Multiple weather warnings were in place yesterday evening, including Status Orange wind warnings for Mayo, Donegal and Galway.
Brian Tapley, a regional manager at with ESB, said counties like Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Mayo and Sligo were the counties worst affected by power outages due to the storm last night.
Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Tapley said restoration efforts restarted from 7am this morning but that it will take several more days before all customers have power again.
“The restoration effort is now into the more difficult phase where you do a lot of restoration work and restoring for a small numbers of customers, so it’s a multi-day effort,” he said.
“We haven’t stopped working. We worked very late into last night and started very early today. Every resource we have is working as many hours as it can work to safely get power back but unfortunately it probably will go for a number of days this week to get everyone back.”
Margaret Attridge, Head of Water Operations at Uisce Éireann, said that water access has been restored for most after a peak of 50,000 customers without water on Monday morning but that power outages have affected reservoirs.
“We have a number of schemes right across the country where we’ve had to put customers and communities on nighttime restrictions, which means that we’ll have to either reduce or shut off the water from 11 o’clock at night to six o’clock in the morning to allow our reservoirs to recharge so we can get water out,” she said.
As of 7pm last night, eight flights to and from Dublin Airport had been cancelled due to the poor weather conditions.
A spokesperson for Dublin Airport said this morning that there were “no additional cancellations last night (8 for the day) and everything is moving well this morning”.
Today is set to be a quieter day, according to Met Éireann.
The day will be dry overall with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, with some scattered showers.
Highest temperatures are set to be around 8 to 10 degrees degrees Celsius.
