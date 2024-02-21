Advertisement
1. #COLLISION: Two college students have died after a single-vehicle crash in Co Limerick yesterday evening.

2. #JAILED: A man who admitted killing four members of the same family in a house fire in Co Fermanagh has been sentenced to 29 years in prison.

3. #ARREST: A former All-Ireland winner has been questioned by gardaí in connection with the alleged assault of a 12-year-old boy. 

4. #CANCER: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has asked the HSE to ensure women are not at a financial loss as a result of cuts to allowances for specialised bras for women recovering from a mastectomy.

5. #GAZA: Israel has kept up its deadly bombardment of Gaza after the US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that called for a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.

