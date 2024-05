EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #SLOVAKIA: Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot multiple times, according to the Slovakian government.

2. #ASYLUM SEEKERS: The Government is paying millions per year for security at an asylum seeker centre in Dublin, but a number of the staff who worked there were not always garda vetted and did not always hold appropriate licences.

3. #GRAND CANAL: Gardaí have rejected claims that members of the force escorted school pupils near the Grand Canal in Dublin because of the presence of tents belonging to asylum seekers.

4. #E-SCOOTERS: Electric scooters are set to be regulated under new laws from next week, with those under the age of 16 no longer allowed to use them.

5. #GAZA: Tens of thousands of civilians have fled heavy fighting in Gaza today as Palestinians mark 76 years since their mass displacement during Israel’s wartime creation which they call the Nakba or “catastrophe”.