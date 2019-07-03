The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DONEGAL: A man is set to be charged over the 2006 murder of former Sinn Féin official and IRA double agent Denis Donaldson.

2. #THE ORPHANAGE: The decision to rename a former children’s institution in Dublin that’s been turned into a co-living space as ‘The Orphanage’ has prompted outrage.

3. #SWORDS ROAD: Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses following a hit-and-run incident in Malahide in which a teenager was injured.

4. #PONGY: The EPA is warning that plumes will continue to appear in Dublin Bay until an upgrade to the Ringsend wastewater treatment plant is complete.

5. #LONDON: A baby that was delivered prematurely at eight months after his pregnant mother was stabbed to death in London has died.