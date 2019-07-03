This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Baby boy who was in critical condition after his pregnant mother was stabbed to death in London has died

The baby, named Riley, was in critical condition after paramedics delivered him last Saturday.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 8:41 AM
1 hour ago 6,224 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4707801
The scene where the young woman was stabbed on Saturday.
Image: Kirsty O'Connor
Image: Kirsty O'Connor

A BABY WHICH was delivered prematurely at eight months after his pregnant mother was stabbed to death in London has died. 

Police in London launched a murder investigation after 26-year-old Kelly Mary Fauvrelle was stabbed in Croydon on Saturday. 

Her baby boy was delivered by paramedics at the scene and was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died earlier this morning, Met police confirmed. 

A 37-year-old man was arrested following the incident but was later released. Police are still appealing for witnesses and have released CCTV images of a suspect.

The man was seen approaching Kelly’s house and fleeing from it a short while later. 

cctv footage The suspect Met police are trying to identify. Source: Met police

Detective chief inspector Mick Norman, who is heading up the investigations said: “This morning we heard the sad news that Kelly’s baby son, Riley, has died in hospital. Our thoughts remain with their family. 

“This tragic development makes it even more important that anyone with information comes forward as a matter of urgency. 

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at around 3.30am on Saturday to reports of a woman in cardiac arrest at an address in Thornton Heath.

In a statement following the incident, Norman said: “A dedicated team of detectives are working day and night on this investigation. 

“We have assured Kelly’s family – and I want to assure local residents and the wider public too – that we are doing absolutely everything in our power to find the person responsible. 

“I am aware that there is some speculation about whether Kelly’s attacker was known to her. At this stage we simply are not in a position to say and we must keep an open mind.

“One of the key aims of my investigation is to build a complete picture of Kelly’s life and the people with whom she was in contact, but I also need to consider other possible scenarios. 

“Members of the public may have useful information, and I am today reiterating my appeal for anyone who may know anything that will assist the investigation to make contact as soon as possible.”

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

