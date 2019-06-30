This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 30 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man arrested after pregnant woman dies in London stabbing; baby in critical condition

The 26-year-old woman was eight months pregnant.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 9:25 AM
29 minutes ago 4,543 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4703641
Police at the scene in Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath, Croydon where a woman who was around eight months pregnant was stabbed to death.
Police at the scene in Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath, Croydon where a woman who was around eight months pregnant was stabbed to death.
Police at the scene in Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath, Croydon where a woman who was around eight months pregnant was stabbed to death.

LONDON POLICE have launched a murder investigation after a 26-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant died after being stabbed in Croydon yesterday.

The woman’s baby was delivered at the scene, but is in a critical condition in hospital.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 03.30am yesterday to reports of a woman in cardiac arrest inside an address at Raymead Ave, Thornton Heath. Despite the efforts of paramedics, the victim died at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed, and a post-mortem examination is due to be held.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody. At this early stage officers retain an open mind as to any motive.

The Met’s Homicide and Serious Crime Command are investigating, led by Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman.

He said: “This is a horrific incident in which a young mother has lost her life and her child is critically ill. Our sympathies go out to her devastated family; they are being supported by specially trained officers following this awful event, and I would ask that they are left alone at this time as they come to terms with the enormity of what has happened.

“A large crime scene is in place, and is likely to be in place for some time. Residents should be aware that if they have any concerns, or information they would like to share with us, that they can speak to any of the officers there, or call our incident room on 020 8721 4005.”

Croydon stabbing Police officers carrying door to door inquiries in Raymead Avenue. Source: Kirsty O'Connor

He continued: “Alternatively please use the anonymous methods of reporting information to the police, such as Crimestoppers, if you wish.

“At the forefront of our enquiries is understanding what exactly has lead to these tragic circumstances, and we are doing everything we can to establish the facts.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on the dedicated Incident Room number of 0208 7214005, or ring 101 quoting CAD 1358/29 Jun or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie