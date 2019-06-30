Man arrested after pregnant woman dies in London stabbing; baby in critical condition

Police at the scene in Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath, Croydon where a woman who was around eight months pregnant was stabbed to death.

LONDON POLICE have launched a murder investigation after a 26-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant died after being stabbed in Croydon yesterday.

The woman’s baby was delivered at the scene, but is in a critical condition in hospital.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 03.30am yesterday to reports of a woman in cardiac arrest inside an address at Raymead Ave, Thornton Heath. Despite the efforts of paramedics, the victim died at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed, and a post-mortem examination is due to be held.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody. At this early stage officers retain an open mind as to any motive.

The Met’s Homicide and Serious Crime Command are investigating, led by Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman.

He said: “This is a horrific incident in which a young mother has lost her life and her child is critically ill. Our sympathies go out to her devastated family; they are being supported by specially trained officers following this awful event, and I would ask that they are left alone at this time as they come to terms with the enormity of what has happened.

“A large crime scene is in place, and is likely to be in place for some time. Residents should be aware that if they have any concerns, or information they would like to share with us, that they can speak to any of the officers there, or call our incident room on 020 8721 4005.”

Police officers carrying door to door inquiries in Raymead Avenue. Source: Kirsty O'Connor

He continued: “Alternatively please use the anonymous methods of reporting information to the police, such as Crimestoppers, if you wish.

“At the forefront of our enquiries is understanding what exactly has lead to these tragic circumstances, and we are doing everything we can to establish the facts.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on the dedicated Incident Room number of 0208 7214005, or ring 101 quoting CAD 1358/29 Jun or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.