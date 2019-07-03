This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Witness appeal after teenage pedestrian hospitalised following hit-and-run in Dublin

The incident happened at around 6.55pm on the R106, Swords Road, Malahide.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 2:14 PM
R106, Swords Road, outside the entrance to Castle Heath
Image: Google Street View
R106, Swords Road, outside the entrance to Castle Heath
R106, Swords Road, outside the entrance to Castle Heath
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing for witnesses following a hit-and-run incident in Malahide yesterday evening. 

The incident happened at around 6.55pm on the R106, Swords Road, outside the entrance to Castle Heath. 

A male pedestrian in his teens was struck by a car, described as a blue Ford Focus with a partial registration of 05-D, which failed to remain at the scene. 

It is believed the car travelled in the direction of Swords following the collision. 

The teenager was taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. 

In particular, they are appealing to any motorists who were on the Swords Road at the time of the incident who may have dashcam footage.

They are also appealing to the driver or any occupants of the car to come forward. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Malahide Garda Station on 01 666 4600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

